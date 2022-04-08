Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.

PageGroup stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. PageGroup has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

