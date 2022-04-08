Barclays Trims Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from 100.00 to 95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNKEY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

