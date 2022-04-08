Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 6,324 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRFH. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

