Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$31.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE ABX opened at C$31.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a market cap of C$55.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.