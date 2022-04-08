Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $77.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.