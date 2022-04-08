BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,146 shares.The stock last traded at $57.21 and had previously closed at $57.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus lifted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

