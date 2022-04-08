Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,761. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

