Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,761. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.18.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
