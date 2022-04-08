Beam Price Down 11% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Beam has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00090813 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,758,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

