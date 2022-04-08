Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.03. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 39,750 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$136.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.