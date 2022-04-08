Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded 10,141,699.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.80 or 0.10958800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00203376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00385327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00052365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

