Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

