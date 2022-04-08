Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HXGBY. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

