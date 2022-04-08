Berenberg Bank Boosts Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

GGP opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £547.09 million and a P/E ratio of -66.50.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

