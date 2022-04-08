Berenberg Bank Lowers Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 390

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 390 ($5.11) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON MOON opened at GBX 214.84 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.54. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £735.00 million and a P/E ratio of 134.13.

In related news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

