Berenberg Bank Raises Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 114

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 120.33 ($1.58).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.43. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

