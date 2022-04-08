Berenberg Bank Raises Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 28

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

PAF stock opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.61. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.83 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £439.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

