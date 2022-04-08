Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.02.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.50 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

