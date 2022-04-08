Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 420,365 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.40.

Get Berkeley Energia alerts:

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.