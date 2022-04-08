Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 420,365 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.40.
About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)
