Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,162 GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.
COMB stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.
