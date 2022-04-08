Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

