BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. The company will also gain on its efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain. These actions will help the company counter the escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. BHP Group's focus on lowering debt is also commendable. The exit of the petroleum business planned this year and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.