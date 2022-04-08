Big Data Protocol Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $406,648.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 42,370,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

