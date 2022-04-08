BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $12.31. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 181,722 shares.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

