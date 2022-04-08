BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $12.31. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 181,722 shares.
BBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.
About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.