BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 3.3%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $11.92. 6,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,388,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00). Equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

