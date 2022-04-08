BinaryX Price Reaches $118.07 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $238.85 million and $134.77 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $118.07 or 0.00278641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006969 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00277599 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

