Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $11,571,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.40.

Shares of TECH traded down $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,895. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

