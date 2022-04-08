Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $671.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

