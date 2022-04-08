Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bionano Genomics traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 45,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,552,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $671.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

