Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Up 6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 10,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

BRDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

