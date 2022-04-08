BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0879 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $86.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.99 or 0.07554325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.87 or 0.00767848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00095977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.96 or 0.00511222 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00394766 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.