BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.34. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of BK Technologies worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.