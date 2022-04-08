Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 16,284 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $406,747.93.

On Friday, March 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $274,428.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

CPSS stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.44. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

