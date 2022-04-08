Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 8272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

