BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). BlackLine posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BL traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $69.53. 283,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,230. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.