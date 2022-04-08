bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.