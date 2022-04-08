bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

BLUE opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $340.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

