Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $350,550.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.62. 41,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,750. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

