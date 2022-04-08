BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$31.30 and last traded at C$31.30. Approximately 9,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.74.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.95.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:ZBK)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.