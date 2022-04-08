Boatim (OTC:BTIM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Boatim Inc. (OTC:BTIM – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 165,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 33,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

About Boatim (OTC:BTIM)

Boatim Inc operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc and changed its name to Boatim Inc in February 2019. Boatim Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

