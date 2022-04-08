BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. BOMB has a market cap of $954,929.76 and $277,177.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.11 or 0.99991277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,551 coins and its circulating supply is 893,763 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

