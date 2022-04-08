Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,169,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

