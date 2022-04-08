Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.