BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.97) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.43) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

