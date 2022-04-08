BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.93

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $17.19. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 1,128,866 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

