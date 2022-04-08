Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BRC opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

