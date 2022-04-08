Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.50. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 3,106 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

