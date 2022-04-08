Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.50. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 3,106 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)
