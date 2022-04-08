Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 1,385,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 361,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bridgetown by 1,426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,593 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bridgetown by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,387 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the third quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgetown by 134.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 576,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,910,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

