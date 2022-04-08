Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Britvic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

