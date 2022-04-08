Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. 27,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,439. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

