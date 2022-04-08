Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.27. 1,450,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $879.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

