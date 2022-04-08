Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.27. 1,450,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $879.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.