Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $66.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.07 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $48.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $284.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $305.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $333.46 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $378.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 3,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

